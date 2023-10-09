Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 748.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $99,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $11,682,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

