Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Village Super Market has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $24.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.
