Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Village Super Market has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $24.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 234.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

