Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.02.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.