Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

