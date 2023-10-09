Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.20.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

