Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NYSE VSH opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

