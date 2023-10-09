Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $29.71

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $30.94. Vista Energy shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 62,765 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 21,059.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,730 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

