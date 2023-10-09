Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.87. 368,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,889. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

