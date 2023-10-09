VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VMware were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in VMware by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 491.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $270,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $167.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.58.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

