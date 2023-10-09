VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOC stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 138.79% and a net margin of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth $752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 72.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

