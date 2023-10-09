VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Trading Up 0.8 %

VOXX International stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. VOXX International has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.44.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $111.93 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,675.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,439.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $205,750. 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VOXX International by 5,361.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

