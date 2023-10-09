Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $212.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.83 and its 200-day moving average is $202.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.