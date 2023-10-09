W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

