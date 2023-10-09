Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,604. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

