Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider's stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

