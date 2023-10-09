Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $180.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $155.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

