Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $156.63. The company had a trading volume of 133,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

