Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.85. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

