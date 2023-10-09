Waters (NYSE:WAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.78.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $267.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.