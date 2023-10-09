WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

VZ opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

