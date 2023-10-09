WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $15,396,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.67 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average is $243.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

