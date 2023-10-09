WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $460.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

