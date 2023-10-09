WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

