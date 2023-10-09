WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 2.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 904,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MetLife by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,651 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in MetLife by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

