WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA opened at $67.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

