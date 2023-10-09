WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

