Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.47. 2,377,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850,350. The firm has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

