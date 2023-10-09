Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $291.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $290.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.99. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $219.55 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.