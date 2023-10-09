West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

WST stock opened at $377.56 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.