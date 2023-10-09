Western Union (NYSE:WU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

