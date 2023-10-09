Westwood Wealth Management Has $3.85 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,029. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

