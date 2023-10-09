White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,524.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $1,276.05 and a one year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,547.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,466.07.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than White Mountains Insurance Group
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.