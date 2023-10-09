White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,524.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $1,276.05 and a one year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,547.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,466.07.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

