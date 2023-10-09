Windsor Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.4% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,985. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

