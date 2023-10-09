Windsor Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up 1.2% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products
In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.
View Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.