Windsor Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up 1.2% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,424. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

View Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.