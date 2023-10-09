Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Financial Survey

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OP Bancorp pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 0 8 1 3.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OP Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.40%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OP Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $105.83 million 1.29 $33.31 million $1.93 4.68 Wintrust Financial $2.21 billion 2.07 $509.68 million $9.62 7.76

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 24.29% 16.96% 1.44% Wintrust Financial 22.24% 13.96% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats OP Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also has loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.