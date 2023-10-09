WNS (NYSE:WNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. WNS has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after buying an additional 279,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after buying an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 172,522 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

