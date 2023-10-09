Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Up to $21.94

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.72. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 63,630 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

