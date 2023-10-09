Workiva (NYSE:WK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.25.

NYSE WK opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.10. Workiva has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

