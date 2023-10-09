Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,604,000 after buying an additional 477,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,326,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

