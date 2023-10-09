Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Xerox

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,260,420 shares of company stock valued at $542,694,314 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xerox by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.