Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.79 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and have sold 30,944 shares valued at $617,019. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

