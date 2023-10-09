ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.34. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 438,316 shares.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

