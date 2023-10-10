11,031 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.