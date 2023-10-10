12,813 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.94. 141,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.93. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

