1,334 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The company has a market cap of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

