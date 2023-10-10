14,400 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Bought by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GIGB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 4,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,079. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.