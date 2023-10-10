1,877 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 544,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,910 shares of company stock worth $24,157,391. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.