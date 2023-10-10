1,877 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.48. The company had a trading volume of 544,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,910 shares of company stock worth $24,157,391. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
