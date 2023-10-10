1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,666 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 1.85% of 1stdibs.Com worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
1stdibs.Com Stock Performance
1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,629. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
