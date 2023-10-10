20,054 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 472.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DAPR opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

