230,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

